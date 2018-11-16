WIAA D-2: Homestead cruises to 51-14 win over Brookfield Central

Brookfield Central jumped out to an early lead, but Homestead scored six unanswered touchdowns from the second quarter on, winning the WIAA Division 2 championship game 51-14.

The Lancers kept things close early on.

Julian Banda caught the game’s first touchdown pass, then ran one in midway through the second quarter to give Brookfield Central a 14-10 lead, but it was all Highlanders the rest of the way.

Homestead rushed for 337 yards on 54 carries on the day, as Jared Schneider, Emory Weeden and Willie Garrison each rushed for two touchdowns.

Schneider finished with three touchdowns and a combined 169 yards.

Homestead’s Jake Raddatz starred on the defensive side, racking up 4 1/2 sacks and nine tackles.