WIAA D-1: Muskego snaps Kimberly’s title streak with 24-21 win

Alex Current scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, as Muskego held on for a 24-21 win over Kimberly in the WIAA Division 1 championship game.

The Warriors’ snapped Kimberly’s half-decade-long hold on the state title. The Papermakers had won the previous five state championships, including four titles in D-1.

Muskego attempted just three passes in the championship game, rushing for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Current rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while John Reiske rushed for 112 yards and Muskego’s other touchdown.

Kimberly’s Cody Staerkel threw for 184 yards and connected with Conner Wnek on a pair of touchdowns, while Caleb Frazer rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.