WATCH: WIAA 2020 individual state wrestling championships
FOX Sports Wisconsin
It’s that time of year again — the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s individual state wrestling championships will air live on FOX Sports Wisconsin and on the FOX Sports GO app starting at 5:30 p.m.
Stream all three Wisconsin high school divisions in the FOX Sports GO app by following the links below:
Main feed – https://a.fsgo.com/PXEe4Uci73
Division 1 – https://a.fsgo.com/2VdoJV63c4
Division 2 – https://a.fsgo.com/qKyCU493c4
Division 3 – https://a.fsgo.com/TZCzKqb4c4