Very few Badgers ‘true’ freshmen seeing the field in 2019

Head coach Paul Chryst and Wisconsin took advantage last year of the new rule which allowed “true” freshmen to play up to four games and retain their ability to redshirt.

Thirteen such players appeared in at least one game for the Badgers in 2018 with eight retaining freshmen eligibility for this season by playing in four or fewer games.

Through the first six games of the 2018 season, 12 of those “true” freshmen had already appeared in at least one game, with Brady Schipper the exception.

This season, Chryst has taken a different tact when it comes to his first-year players.

Through six games, only five of the 27 on the roster have played in a game. Some haven’t played due to injury and others have been dressed but did not see action.

Of those five that have played, two have seen cursory action – tight end Clay Cundiff and cornerback Semar Melvin have one game under their belts. Quarterback Graham Mertz has come in to relieve Jack Coan in two games and appears to be on the four games or less program.

Linebacker Leo Chenal appears to be avoiding a redshirt. He’s played in four games, but injuries have caused him to miss two more and he’s listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against Illinois. Chenal had nine tackles over the first two games. He has no statistics yet in a Big Ten game (mainly because he’s missed two of them and was hurt in the other).

The one “true” freshman who has appeared in every game is nose tackle Keeanu Benton. He’s even started in two games, against Michigan and Michigan State. Statistics are hard to come by for nose tackles in a 3-4 defense, but Benton has shown promise, recording tackles for loss in his first two contests and a quarterback hurry against Michigan.

While he’s earned some playing time due to an injury to Bryson Williams (who played in every game as a freshman last year), Benton has earned his spot on the field.

There’s still six games remaining, but after this week Wisconsin doesn’t have too many pushovers left on the schedule. The Badgers are currently a 31-point favorite at Illinois, so perhaps there’s a chance for some freshmen to play – if they are on the travel roster, that is. There are three other road games – at Ohio State, Nebraska and Minnesota – which present a similar situation with a limited roster. Iowa at home figures to be a usual scratch-and-claw game. That leaves Purdue, which is 2-4.

So, maybe not a lot of chances.

Out of curiosity, you might be wondering how are those eight players who participated last year but redshirted doing in 2019?

One – safety Reggie Pearson – is a starter. Cornerbacks Donte Burton and Alexander Smith have played in every game; Burton even started against Michigan State.

Tight end Cormac Sampson has played in every game and running back Brady Schipper all but two, but both of those guys appeared in just one regular-season game (Nebraska for Sampson and Rutgers for Schipper).

Wide receiver Taj Mustapha has played in just one game (vs. Central Michigan) while cornerback Travian Blaylock and running back Isaac Guerendo have yet to see any action.

Sixteen “true” freshmen didn’t play a snap last season and 12 of those have played in 2019, with running back Nakia Watson seeing the most action. The list also includes players such as linebacker Jaylan Franklin, defensive end Isaiah Mullens, safety Jack Torchio and quarterback Chase Wolf.

The five players who appeared in too many games to redshirt? They are all contributing (see sophomores list below).

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after six games:



“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Keeanu Benton, NT

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo), TFL

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle (solo), TFL

Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, QBH

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 4 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFL, QBH

Clay Cundiff, TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Leo Chenal, LB

South Florida: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Central Michigan: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 3 tackles (3 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: 12 tackles (10 solo), sack, TFL, FR

Semar Melvin, CB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Graham Mertz, QB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: 4-of-5 passing, 35 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: 5-of-5 passing, 38 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: 9-of-10 passing, 73 yards; 2 rush, 6 yards

Have not played

Peter Bowden, LS; Stephan Bracey, WR; Logan Brown, OL; Dante Caputo, S; Julius Davis, RB; Jordan DiBenedetto, WR; Quan Easterling, FB; Dean Engram, CB; Tatum Grass, LB; Rodas Johnson, DE; Jackson Kollath, LB; Spencer Lytle, LB; Cooper Nelson, QR; Maema Njongmeta, LB; Logan O’Brien, OL; Gio Paez, NT; Cam Phillips, WR; Hayden Rucci, TE; Joe Tippmann, OL; Titus Toler, LB; Blake Wilcox, K; James Williams, CB.

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

A.J. Abbott, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Donte Burton, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 1 tackle (solo)

Michigan State: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), PBU

Boyd Dietzen, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Eschenbach, TE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jaylan Franklin, OLB

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), sack, TFL

Michael Furtney, OL

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

C.J. Goetz, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Andrew Lyons, OL

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Isaiah Mullens, DE

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Reggie Pearson, S

South Florida: Started, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: Started, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), .5 TFL, FF

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Michigan State: Started, 4 tackles (3 solo)

Season stats: 12 tackles (10 solo), 2 FF, PBU, .5 TFL

Cormac Sampson, OL/TE

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Brady Schipper, RB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 6 rush, 21 yards

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: 6 rush, 21 yards

Alexander Smith, CB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: 1 tackle (solo), PBU

Kent State: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Season stats: 4 tackles (4 solo), PBU

Marty Strey, OLB

South Florida: Did not play

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Jack Torchio, S

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: INT, PBU

Northwestern: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: 1 tackle (solo)

Season stats: 2 tackles (2 solo), INT, PBU

Nakia Watson, RB

South Florida: 14 rush, 80 yards, TD

Central Michigan: 8 rush, 29 yards, TD; 1 catch, 0 yards

Michigan: 13 rush, 31 yards

Northwestern: 1 rush, 1 yard; 1 tackle

Kent State: 12 rush, 63 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards

Michigan State: 5 rush, 34 yards

Season stats: 53 rush, 238 yards (4.5 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards

Chase Wolf, QB

South Florida: Played, did not record a statistic

Central Michigan: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Did not play

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season stats: 1-for-1 passing, 2 yards



Have not played

Travian Blaylock, CB; Mike Gregoire, WR; Isaac Guerendo, RB; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Conor Schlichting, P.

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

John Chenal, FB

South Florida: 1 rush, 2 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards; 1 tackle (solo), FF

Central Michigan: 3 rush, 11 yards; 1 catch, 2 yards

Michigan: 2 rush, 5 yards, TD

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Kent State: 4 rush, 24 yards

Michigan State: Started, 4 rush, 17 yards; 1 catch, 1 yard

Season totals: 14 rush, 59 yards (4.2 average), 2 TD; 2 catches, 3 yards, 1 tackle (solo), FF

Aron Cruickshank, WR

South Florida: 1 kick return, 23 yards

Central Michigan: 1 catch, 19 yards; 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Michigan: 1 kick return, 11 yards

Northwestern: 2 kick returns, 69 yards

Kent State: 2 rush, 6 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards

Michigan State: 2 rush, 28 yards; 1 kick return, 38 yards

Season totals: 4 rush, 34 yards; 2 catches, 10 yards; 5 kick returns, 141 yards (28.2 average); 2 punt returns, 14 yards

Jack Sanborn, LB

South Florida: Started, 5 tackles (2 solo)

Central Michigan: Started, 1 tackle, INT, QBH

Michigan: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, sack, FF

Northwestern: Started, 13 tackles (7 solo), TFL, PBU

Kent State: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo), 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Michigan State: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Season totals: 33 tackles (19 solo), 3 sacks, 6 TFL, INT, QBH, PBU, FF

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

South Florida: 2 tackles (solo)

Central Michigan: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan: PBU

Northwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL

Kent State: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo)

Michigan State: Started, INT

Season totals: 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, PBU, INT

Bryson Williams, NT

South Florida: 1 tackle (solo)

Central Michigan: Did not play

Michigan: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Kent State: Played, did not record a statistic

Michigan State: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

