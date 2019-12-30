Upon Further Review: Packers sneak past Lions and (barely) lock up bye

In a season full of ugly wins, this was perhaps the ugliest.

With a lot on the line — a win over Detroit would clinch a first-round bye in the postseason — Green Bay looked disinterested in the first half. Entering the break, the Packers trailed by 14 points to a 3-11-1 team that had nothing to play for.

Aaron Rodgers completed just 6 of 18 pass attempts for 90 yards, with one-third of the production coming on one 33-yard connection with Davante Adams. Green Bay punted on its first four possessions of the game. Were the Packers really going to back into the playoffs?

Luckily, the Packers found their game again in the second half. Rodgers threw a pair of touchdown passes, the defense forced the Lions to punt on what could have been a game-winning drive and Mason Crosby nailed a 33-yard field goal as time expired to wrap up a 23-20 win.

And the Packers, officially the NFC’s 2-seed in the playoffs after San Francisco beat Seattle late Sunday night, get to rest for a week.

Here’s a recap of Sunday’s game (Story | Photos):

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Blake Martinez doesn’t get enough love for his consistency on the Packers’ defense. For the third season in a row, Martinez finishes the year as Green Bay’s leading tackler. He added seven on Sunday afternoon to push his total to 155 on the year, which ranks second in the NFL, just four behind Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Martinez also had perhaps the plays of the game on consecutive downs. With nine minutes to play in the game and Detroit clinging to a seven-point lead, Martinez derailed a Lions drive by sacking David Blough for a loss of seven yards. Then on second-and-17, Martinez dropped back in coverage and intercepted a rushed pass from Blough. The Packers went down and scored a game-tying touchdown on the ensuing drive.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME

We all know Rodgers’ top target is Adams, but behind him? It’s pretty bare. It’s hard for Rodgers to trust Jimmy Graham, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Geronimo Allison these days and Jake Kumerow is rarely utilized. But Allen Lazard, the former undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, might be that No. 2 option in the postseason. Lazard was targeted eight times — second most among Packers pass catchers – and hauled in four receptions for 69 yards and a score.

THAT MOMENT

The kick. It went straight through the uprights. It marked Crosby’s second game-winning field goal of the season — both against Detroit.

THIS NUMBER

13 — The Packers finish the 2019 regular season with a 13-3 record. It marks the sixth time in franchise history that Green Bay posted 13+ wins and the first time since the 2011 squad. Of the six Packers 13-win teams, three reached the title game and two took home rings — the Super Bowl in 1996 and NFL championship in 1962.

THEY SAID IT

“Obviously that’s what you hope, you hope you can have a little redemption. I felt like I got a little bit of that the first time we played them (this year). But coming into Ford Field, gosh for some reason it’s a tricky place. It’s a tricky place to play. I’m just happy I was able to capitalize there at the end to help this team get that bye.” – kicker Mason Crosby

“Honestly, I’m thinking automatic, I’m thinking he’s going to make it. That’s the kind of season he’s had. The best part is I was trying to yell something to him and he was kind of waving me off. He said, ‘Was that you trying to yell at me?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Don’t do that. I got it buddy.’” — quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Crosby’s game-winner

WHAT’S NEXT

Like we said earlier, Green Bay gets a week off in preparation of its divisional round game 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Lambeau Field. If New Orleans beats Minnesota, the Packers will host the Saints. But if the Vikings pull off the upset and defeat New Orleans, Green Bay will play the winner of the Seattle-Philadelphia game.