The Green Bay Packers own Jerry World.

Behind a career day from running back Aaron Jones, two missed field-goal attempts by Brett Maher and countless costly decisions by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the Packers opened up a 24-0 lead over the Cowboys and hung on for their fourth win of the season, 34-24.

Green Bay has now won eight of its last nine meetings with Dallas.

Here’s a recap of Sunday’s game:

PLAYER OF THE GAME

There might not be a more obvious choice for the player of the game all season. Jones logged 19 carries for 107 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first Packers halfback to have four rushing touchdowns in a game since Dorsey Levens in 2000. Jones was also the Packers’ leading receiver with seven receptions for 75 yards. He outperformed Dallas’ All-Pro back Ezekiel Elliot, out-gaining Zeke 182-91 in total yards. The best part of the game might have been when Jones waved goodbye to Dallas cornerback Byron Jones as he sprinted past him to the end zone in the third quarter.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME

The defense played pretty well, too. Although Prescott threw for 463 yards (most of that came when the game was out of hand), Green Bay’s secondary was able to force turnovers in big moments to keep their momentum. Budding stars Kevin King and Jaire Alexander picked off Prescott, as did Chandon Sullivan, handing the quarterback his second career three-interception game. The Packers thought they had a fourth pick early in the fourth quarter, but it was called back due to a (questionable) penalty on Za’Darius Smith.

THAT MOMENT

With all this talk about Jones, let’s not forget about the other Aaron. Aaron Rodgers, that is. NFL Sundays are dominated by highlights of off-balance throws from reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes these days, but in Dallas, Rodgers showed us he’s still got it. Rodgers completed a shovel pass with his left hand early on, then came back and connected with tight end Robert Tonyan down the sideline on a pass thrown nearly sidearm. Take notes, Mahomes.

HOW DID AARON RODGERS DO THAT 😱 @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/3kJve2NgMo — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2019

THIS NUMBER

With three more interceptions, the Packers increased their turnover differential to plus-7, which is tied with New England for the league lead. Green Bay hasn’t logged a positive turnover differential across an entire season since 2016.

THEY SAID IT

“He definitely came up big. He broke a lot of tackles out there, and he finished runs. We knew going into this game that we had to be physical. It starts up front.” – head coach Matt LaFleur

“This is real. This goes on the stat sheet. Of course I’m excited, but I want to do everything I can to help my team. I’ve got to come in and fill any role that’s necessary – whether that’s nickel, corner or safety.” – safety Chandon Sullivan on first career interception

“I like the vibe on the team. I think we’re having a lot of fun.” – quarterback Aaron Rodgers

WHAT’S NEXT

Believe it or not, but it’ll be a matchup between the top two teams in the NFC North when Detroit visits Green Bay on Monday night. The Lions will be coming off a bye week. Detroit opened its season tying Arizona on the road, but since then they’ve beaten the Los Angeles Chargers, snuck past Philadelphia and took Kansas City’s high-powered offense to the wire in a 34-30 loss.