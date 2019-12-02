The Green Bay Packers’ ninth win of the season can be summed up like this: Aaron Rodgers looked like a two-time MVP. Daniel Jones looked like a rookie.

The Packers rolled to a 31-13 victory over the New York Giants behind Rodgers’ quartet of touchdown passes and Jones’ three interceptions.

Snow began to fall heavily late in the first quarter, but it didn’t stop Rodgers from balling. He threw for 243 yards, four scores and no interceptions on 21-of-33 passing.

Jones showed flashes of potential in the first half but fell apart in the second, throwing only eight completions over the final two quarters. Jones, the surprise sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, finished the afternoon with 240 passing yards, one touchdown and three costly picks.

The Packers defense never sacked Jones but applied pressure to the rookie all game long – linebacker Za’Darius Smith tallied five quarterback hurries himself.

It all added up to the Packers’ ninth win of the season, and with Minnesota playing Seattle on Monday night, Green Bay could very well have a one-game lead in the NFC North once Week 13 is complete.

Here's a recap of Sunday's game:

PLAYER OF THE GAME

We’ve already talked enough about Rodgers’ performance, and while he certainly deserves to be named the player of the game, we’re going to hand it to the Packers’ defensive backs. Rodgers kept the Packers in front, but it was interceptions by Darnell Savage, Tramon Williams and Kevin King that put the game out of New York’s grasp. Green Bay’s secondary also logged seven passes defensed, never letting Jones get into a rhythm.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT ME

Allen Lazard only caught three passes, but all three sparked the Packers in a big way. His first reception went for 43 yards on the Packers’ opening drive, which was capped off by a Davante Adams touchdown.

On the next possession, Lazard was found wide open by Rodgers for a 37-yard touchdown catch, his second career score. Lazard sprang free on his route by, well, running slightly to the left in the snow. Giants safety Antoine Bethea couldn’t keep up.

And, finally, Lazard moved the chains on a critical third-and-13 in the third quarter with a 23-yard reception. On the day, Lazard led the Packers with a career-best 103 receiving yards. He also was the fastest ball carrier of the game, clocked at 19.3 miles per hour.

THAT MOMENT

Up 17-13 late in the third quarter, Green Bay faced a fourth-and-10 from New York’s 35-yard line. Instead of settling for a 52-yard field goal in the snow, head coach Matt LaFleur was aggressive and went for it. Rodgers was met with pressure almost immediately, and just went you thought he was going down, No. 12 fired off a strike to Geronimo Allison for a 15-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.

The Packers later punched it in on a Rodgers pass to Adams to grab a 24-13 lead. Game over.

THIS NUMBER

18 — It was Rodgers’ 18th career game throwing for 4+ touchdowns and no interceptions, and just his second since 2017. Unsurprisingly, the Packers have gone 16-2 in those games. Since Rodgers became Green Bay’s full-time starter in 2008, only Drew Brees has matched him with 18 contests with 4+ scores and no interceptions. New England’s Tom Brady ranks third with 15, and no one else has more than nine.

THEY SAID IT

“I think that was the play of the game. We needed a drive there, and I love the aggressiveness from Matt (LaFleur).” — quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the decision to go for it on fourth-and-10

“What I told our guys is, ‘hey, this is great Green Bay weather right here.’ I think they embraced that, and I think they like to play in these types of conditions.” — head coach Matt LaFleur on the snow

“I loved the conditions. I was a little worried that it might be more rain than snow, but when those big flakes were falling down, I was feeling good about our chances.” — Rodgers

WHAT’S NEXT

The Packers will play their final regular season game outside of the NFC North in Week 14 against Washington, which is coming off a surprising 29-21 win over Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. After the matchup with the Redskins, Green Bay hosts Chicago before closing out the season on road games in Minnesota and Detroit.