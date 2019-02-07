Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Wizards
Giannis poured in 43 points and the Bucks became the first team in the NBA to 40 wins after beating the Wizards 148-129.
Check out the highlights:
King of the Euro Step. #FearTheDeer
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
Brook Lopez is playing like he just got a pedicure!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
Warming up for the 3-point contest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xlsxa6PteD
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
DJ WILSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/4LMM1knFpY
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
.@Bucks are on pace for 200 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/6HjZMkGFuC
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
George Hill with the put-back dunk 😤
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
NOTHIN' BUT NET FOR THE PRESIDENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pfsVReTVD1
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
Everything is falling at @FiservForum tonight!
A @Bucks fan just hit a half-court shot for $5,000 💰 pic.twitter.com/KsMiLUtnP3
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
Bledsoe throws it ⬆
Giannis throws it ⬇ pic.twitter.com/toradUsle6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
Giannis beats the buzzer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2y3qtb6Fjy
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
BLEDSOE CAUSE I SAID SO pic.twitter.com/geELRcSZ6H
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
GIANNIS BRINGS THE HOUSE DOWN 🔨 pic.twitter.com/nA9GGEMBy6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019
