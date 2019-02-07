Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Wizards

Giannis poured in 43 points and the Bucks became the first team in the NBA to 40 wins after beating the Wizards 148-129.

Check out the highlights:

Brook Lopez is playing like he just got a pedicure! cc: @Katie_George05 pic.twitter.com/54ifsg2ux6 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

Warming up for the 3-point contest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xlsxa6PteD — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

DJ WILSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/4LMM1knFpY — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

.@Bucks are on pace for 200 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/6HjZMkGFuC — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

George Hill with the put-back dunk 😤 Tune in on @fswisconsin → https://t.co/ozGo6vYpey pic.twitter.com/1iR7gPX89G — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

NOTHIN' BUT NET FOR THE PRESIDENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pfsVReTVD1 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

Everything is falling at @FiservForum tonight! A @Bucks fan just hit a half-court shot for $5,000 💰 pic.twitter.com/KsMiLUtnP3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

Bledsoe throws it ⬆ Giannis throws it ⬇ pic.twitter.com/toradUsle6 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

Giannis beats the buzzer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2y3qtb6Fjy — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

BLEDSOE CAUSE I SAID SO pic.twitter.com/geELRcSZ6H — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019

GIANNIS BRINGS THE HOUSE DOWN 🔨 pic.twitter.com/nA9GGEMBy6 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 7, 2019