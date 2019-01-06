Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Raptors

In a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA standings, the Raptors took down the Bucks despite an MVP-level performance by Giannis.

Check out the highlights:

It is LOUD in @FiservForum! Giannis gets the best team in the East on the scoreboard with an And-1 😤 pic.twitter.com/nItEIIfPHe — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019

GIANNIS WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/Xna2M4QKsP — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019

Eric Bledsoe splits the defenders and jams it home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kWcAU9IuWL — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019

Eric Bledsoe joins @Katie_George05 after scoring 11 points and dishing out 5 assists in the first half pic.twitter.com/iUmasoAs1h — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019

The ”chin guy” just became a legend at @FiservForum. Jason Smith is stunned 😂 pic.twitter.com/gdTX7a94n4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019

That’s the way you start the fourth quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/1sZNl7k6cY — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019

GIANNIS FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wx3ocpvHVU — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 6, 2019