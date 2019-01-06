Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Raptors
In a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA standings, the Raptors took down the Bucks despite an MVP-level performance by Giannis.
Check out the highlights:
It is LOUD in @FiservForum!
Giannis gets the best team in the East on the scoreboard with an And-1 😤 pic.twitter.com/nItEIIfPHe
GIANNIS WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/Xna2M4QKsP
Eric Bledsoe splits the defenders and jams it home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kWcAU9IuWL
MONEY MIDDLETON 💰💰💰
📺 https://t.co/xb3SWDSH8S pic.twitter.com/o9kHVlqnmv
Eric Bledsoe joins @Katie_George05 after scoring 11 points and dishing out 5 assists in the first half pic.twitter.com/iUmasoAs1h
The ”chin guy” just became a legend at @FiservForum.
Jason Smith is stunned 😂 pic.twitter.com/gdTX7a94n4
That ball movement 👌#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/AgZkzszQlW
That’s the way you start the fourth quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/1sZNl7k6cY
GIANNIS FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wx3ocpvHVU
Giannis poured in 43 points in the @Bucks‘ 123-116 loss to the Raptors.
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LZCebzNaKm
