Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Spurs
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a bounce back win over the San Antonio Spurs. Catch up on all the best highlights:
After an 0-for-12 night, Brook Lopez opens the game with a triple. #SplashMountain
📺 https://t.co/rmin4TRZIs pic.twitter.com/evKToaAqJZ
🚨 GIANNIS WINDMILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Owx6U9oxPF
.@PlanetPat5 got hops 👀 pic.twitter.com/QD3oM3x1Fv
Transition triple for Money Middleton 💰
📺 https://t.co/rmin4TRZIs pic.twitter.com/4mazkqILgD
Picture Giannis as a wide receiver in the NFL 😱 pic.twitter.com/RDu5bYSIyk
Sterling Brown from DEEP 👌
📺 https://t.co/rmin4TRZIs pic.twitter.com/bhIdj8mPY8
THE PRESIDENT GIVES THE @BUCKS THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/Doxmb6J85K
Malcolm Brogdon hit a clutch three late to seal the #Bucks' win over the Spurs.
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4BVBAfiNlw
