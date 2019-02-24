Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Wolves
The All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 55 points to lead the Bucks past the Timberwolves.
Check out the highlights:
That didn't take long 🤷♂️
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/QBYafAEuM8 pic.twitter.com/pOGrcyrRIQ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 24, 2019
Brook Lopez from WAY downtown. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3EyoHVwRvr
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 24, 2019
Nikola Mirotić from the corner 👌#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/K4sZDyDm9j
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 24, 2019
Giannis beats the buzzer 🔥🔥
📺 @fswisconsin
📱 https://t.co/QBYafAEuM8 pic.twitter.com/KPeousbczT
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 24, 2019
MONEY MIDDLETON 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/CWjWlKBlEi
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 24, 2019
Oh.
My.
Giannis. pic.twitter.com/WErF4rAvHU
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 24, 2019
Highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/eZkJvDJGBz
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 24, 2019