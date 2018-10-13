Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Wolves
Giannis Antetokounmpo put on an absolute show in the Milwaukee Bucks’ final preseason game of the season. Check out the highlights from their 143-121 win over the Timberwolves.
.@Giannis_An34 with that 3-point range!
Watch the @Bucks‘ final preseason game on @FSWisconsin. pic.twitter.com/b6IOglUDfG
Classic Giannis 🌀 pic.twitter.com/ZnOZEgvBOO
The President is heating up from downtown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mvquylwJTg
Oh.
My.
Giannis. pic.twitter.com/QHlXtSfxJJ
Someone should check on the rim pic.twitter.com/PDgwQyICCy
☔️☔️☔️
It’s raining 3s at @FiservForum pic.twitter.com/3RUGd0wW9F
This man looks flat-out SCARY. pic.twitter.com/SJJixpoIQ4
Another Giannis poster 😤 pic.twitter.com/8gMTtI3sbV
Triple-double for Giannis.
It’s the middle of the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/KJRzXS9mUQ
The @Bucks cruised past the Timberwolves in their preseason finale, scoring 143 points 👀
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L6cLJjXGx9
