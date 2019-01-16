Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Heat
Giannis’ fourth triple-double of the season fueled the Bucks to a blowout win over the Heat.
Catch up on all the best highlights:
Classic Bledsoe 🔥
STERLING BROWN THROWDOWN 💥 pic.twitter.com/On9WC5SntC
THEY CALL HIM SPLASH MOUNTAIN!
D.J. Wilson had 6 points and 3 rebounds in the first half: "We're sticking to the game plan" pic.twitter.com/wQMXB10JRo
🚨 GIANNIS TRIPLE DOUBLE ALERT 🚨
TRIPLE DOUBLE FOR GIANNIS! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/mAyNsX5ROC
Milwaukee gives @DwyaneWade one last big ovation as he checks out pic.twitter.com/L0EZR2uR3s
