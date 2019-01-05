Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks cruised past the Atlanta Hawks to improve their NBA-best record and win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Check out the highlights:

Brook Lopez opens the game with a 3-pointer because OF COURSE HE DOES! 📺 https://t.co/jYsVqbWEGC pic.twitter.com/Zz8plFDzei — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2019

.@EBled2 shows off some post moves 👀 pic.twitter.com/oYA3pEOgSz — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2019

Four Atlanta players around the hoop and guess who got the rebound? #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/qnmPSWnnDW — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2019

Ersan gets the steal, Ersan gets the bucket! 📺 https://t.co/jYsVqbWEGC pic.twitter.com/aZXpD1GHzh — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2019

Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points in the first half: "We've been great so far" pic.twitter.com/u1cIv5Fiw3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2019

Nothin' but net for Money Middleton 💰 pic.twitter.com/Gij23ofsTm — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2019

When the teacher separates you and your best friend pic.twitter.com/51wr122NFh — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2019