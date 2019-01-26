Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Hornets
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds and the NBA-leading Bucks rallied to beat the Hornets 108-99.
Check out the highlights:
.@Khris22m opens the game with a turnaround fadeaway ⭐️
📺 https://t.co/prZngAuJWm pic.twitter.com/dgxNDxBqfN
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
CLEAR THE LANE. #FearTheDeer
📺 https://t.co/prZngAuJWm pic.twitter.com/KKHLCAw3D9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
Money.
Middleton.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0Ukh0ON0db
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
.@Khris22m is on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cxaiTLKBiy
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
.@EBled2 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/nXw2cvLDpa
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
The President goes to WORK 💪#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/AyNhrZeMYG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
Giannis making the double-clutch dunk look easy 👀 pic.twitter.com/NwZpFC2vla
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
THE PRESIDENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4HCzWY7OEB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
“BLEDSOE CAUSE I SAID SO” pic.twitter.com/wrISAWiUL2
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019
The @Bucks improve to an NBA-best 35-12 with a win over the Hornets 🔥
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jmQnaNs3mj
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019