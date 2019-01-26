Twi-lights: The best of Bucks vs. Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds and the NBA-leading Bucks rallied to beat the Hornets 108-99.

Check out the highlights:

The President goes to WORK 💪#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/AyNhrZeMYG — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019

Giannis making the double-clutch dunk look easy 👀 pic.twitter.com/NwZpFC2vla — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019

THE PRESIDENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4HCzWY7OEB — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019

“BLEDSOE CAUSE I SAID SO” pic.twitter.com/wrISAWiUL2 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 26, 2019