Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Blazers

Bucks big man Brook Lopez drained six 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as the Blazers handed the Bucks just their second loss of the season. Catch up on all the best highlights:

Block a shot, drain a three 🔥 📺 https://t.co/jXqQ3PQvOD pic.twitter.com/tUmHw2xMm7 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 7, 2018

#Bucks GM Jon Horst on the new system: "The guys trust the system and they're playing it really well" pic.twitter.com/yQN3BR6I1b — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 7, 2018