Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 19 rebounds while Eric Bledsoe added 27 points in the Bucks’ overtime loss to the Knicks.
Catch up on all the best highlights:
New haircut, same Splash Mountain@Bucks | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/rGxz1qWGty
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 1, 2018
Giannis revenge dunk 😤 pic.twitter.com/LOb9hV0cwF
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 1, 2018
.@PlanetPat5 out here HUSTLING 🙌
📺 https://t.co/OlabXHnjKl pic.twitter.com/cDUb19gQmu
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 1, 2018
Thon Maker says the #Bucks need to limit the Knicks' 3-point chances in the second half pic.twitter.com/TwTYXTQPNz
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 1, 2018
.@EBled2 drains the 3 in transition 💯
📺 https://t.co/OlabXHnjKl pic.twitter.com/VEREpGWqui
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 1, 2018
.@EBled2 is too smooth with it pic.twitter.com/Xnyj4So3hF
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 1, 2018
GIANNIS WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/INEWD4lZVM
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 1, 2018
The #Bucks put six in double figures in their OT loss to the Knicks.
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JWHDS3XwdD
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 2, 2018