Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Wolves

The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 5-0 for just the second time in franchise history, beating the Timberwolves 125-95 on Friday night.

Check out the highlights:

.@EBled2 out here putting the Timberwolves on skates 👀 pic.twitter.com/fanRxFD0Pz — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018

Ersan İlyasova knocks down a triple in transition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tSBZBa1TMF — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018

Giannis' court vision 👌 pic.twitter.com/fRJEShJNwj — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018

Ersan İlyasova had 12 points in the first half for the #Bucks: "I'm trying to be active" pic.twitter.com/GQXZj6Xi0R — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018

OUT OF THAT MAN'S WAY pic.twitter.com/jrWpa1OKNL — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018