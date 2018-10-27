Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Wolves
The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 5-0 for just the second time in franchise history, beating the Timberwolves 125-95 on Friday night.
Check out the highlights:
Giannis says nah.
📺 https://t.co/QI6nZJ2SCX pic.twitter.com/mvwpG6XlO4
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
.@EBled2 out here putting the Timberwolves on skates 👀 pic.twitter.com/fanRxFD0Pz
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
Ersan İlyasova knocks down a triple in transition 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tSBZBa1TMF
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
Giannis' court vision 👌 pic.twitter.com/fRJEShJNwj
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
BLEDSOE DIME. pic.twitter.com/XnxWe2nAk1
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
Ersan İlyasova had 12 points in the first half for the #Bucks: "I'm trying to be active" pic.twitter.com/GQXZj6Xi0R
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
OUT OF THAT MAN'S WAY pic.twitter.com/jrWpa1OKNL
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
.@PlanetPat5 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/XfRdJYlEqG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018
The @Bucks are 5-0 for just the second time in franchise history 🔥
Watch the highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KXCmCixvtk
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 27, 2018