Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Rockets
The Bucks topped the Rockets behind another MVP-caliber game by Giannis.
The Greek Freak finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds for his first 20-20 game of the season.
Catch up on the highlights:
Splash Mountain drains another 3 from the parking lot 🔥
📺 https://t.co/UtclN0YP0J pic.twitter.com/CSUKUqIif3
Splash Mountain drains another 3 from the parking lot 🔥
🌪 SPIN CYCLE ACTIVATED 🌪 pic.twitter.com/qFrLVApCaR
🌪 SPIN CYCLE ACTIVATED 🌪
Four defenders can't stop @Giannis_An34 💪 pic.twitter.com/QPwTf0Mh7n
Four defenders can't stop @Giannis_An34 💪
Giannis pushes the pace and drops a no-look dime 👀 pic.twitter.com/NIfPhcMrfu
Giannis pushes the pace and drops a no-look dime 👀
Sterling Brown's turn from downtown! 🌃
📺 https://t.co/UtclN0YP0J pic.twitter.com/xLCowSd7Bx
Sterling Brown's turn from downtown! 🌃
ERSAN!
Credit the assist to James Harden. pic.twitter.com/Q3M6sF8wWp
ERSAN!

Credit the assist to James Harden.
WHAT.
A.
PASS. pic.twitter.com/ODKtAdvHGo
WHAT.

A.

PASS.
HUGE WIN!
The @Bucks top the Rockets behind Giannis' 27 points and 21 rebounds. #FearTheDeer
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HNspYCD3hU
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 10, 2019