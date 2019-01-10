Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Rockets

The Bucks topped the Rockets behind another MVP-caliber game by Giannis.

The Greek Freak finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds for his first 20-20 game of the season.

Catch up on the highlights:

Splash Mountain drains another 3 from the parking lot 🔥 📺 https://t.co/UtclN0YP0J pic.twitter.com/CSUKUqIif3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 10, 2019

🌪 SPIN CYCLE ACTIVATED 🌪 pic.twitter.com/qFrLVApCaR — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 10, 2019

Giannis pushes the pace and drops a no-look dime 👀 pic.twitter.com/NIfPhcMrfu — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 10, 2019

ERSAN! Credit the assist to James Harden. pic.twitter.com/Q3M6sF8wWp — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 10, 2019