Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Nuggets
Led by Brook Lopez’s career-high eight 3-pointers, the Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in the Mile High City for the first time since 2010. Check out the highlights:
Malcolm Brogdon stays hot 🔥
📺 https://t.co/B8V1k97Y1u pic.twitter.com/1rVi1fzORL
"I don't know how you stop that" – @Paschketball 🤷♂️
📺 https://t.co/B8V1k97Y1u pic.twitter.com/ghDS5ngXjD
GIANNIS IS UPON US#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/NhIAqdz8Jx
THE PREZ BEATS THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pKRwrePsQp
Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points and 4 assists in the first half for the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/lzyW4ClqnC
Giannis SWAT, Bledsoe TRIPLE
📺 https://t.co/B8V1k97Y1u pic.twitter.com/XR3747V9hA
THE BIG FELLA CAN FLAT-OUT SHOOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MqNRXkOuYP
Career-high EIGHT 3-pointers for Brook Lopez 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AMze9oUdLb
The #Bucks win in the Mile High City for the first time since 2010. #FearTheDeer
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ltlu1eiVTk
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 12, 2018