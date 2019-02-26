Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Bulls
With Giannis out, the Bucks showed off their depth in a win over the Bulls to sweep the season series for the second time in franchise history.
Check out the highlights:
.@PlanetPat5 to the rim! #FearTheDeer
Welcome to the #Bucks, @SiP03 👀 pic.twitter.com/40yVrS1DIs
Nikola Mirotic for threeeeee! 🙌
#Bucks forward D.J. Wilson joins @Katie_George05 at the half pic.twitter.com/KCPSqIGsfO
Brook Lopez dunks on his brother 💪
Nikola Mirotic hits the 3️⃣ in transition! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/sZ0qkNjGqV
Malcolm Brogdon drains the #Bucks' 17th 3️⃣ of the night 👌 pic.twitter.com/Ru71LSNogo
For just the second time in franchise history, the #Bucks sweep the season series against the Bulls!
