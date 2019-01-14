Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Hawks

Giannis poured in 33 points, Eric Bledsoe added 24 points and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Hawks in Mike Budenholzer’s return to Atlanta.

Check out the highlights:

Giannis is BACK and starts the game on fire 🔥 📺 https://t.co/w4NcXajEsq pic.twitter.com/LqshfheNiu — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2019

The President closes out the first quarter with a three 👌 📺 https://t.co/w4NcXajEsq pic.twitter.com/QGGDGskJp6 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2019

Ersan blows by the defense 💨 📺 https://t.co/w4NcXajEsq pic.twitter.com/n28OphgIxz — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2019

Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and 5 assists in the first half for the @Bucks: "We just have to keep attacking" pic.twitter.com/zAnqVIpmiK — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 13, 2019