Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Hawks
Giannis poured in 33 points, Eric Bledsoe added 24 points and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Hawks in Mike Budenholzer’s return to Atlanta.
Check out the highlights:
Giannis is BACK and starts the game on fire 🔥
The President closes out the first quarter with a three 👌
Ersan blows by the defense 💨
Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and 5 assists in the first half for the @Bucks: "We just have to keep attacking" pic.twitter.com/zAnqVIpmiK
Don't leave Splash Mountain open 🙌
Bled.
Step-back.
SPLASH.#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/FVlYhIeuUs
The @Bucks improve to 12-0 in games following a loss 🔥
Giannis: 33 pts, 6 reb
Middleton: 17 pts, 11 reb
Bledsoe: 24 pts, 10 assists
