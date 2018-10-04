Twi-lights: The best from Bucks vs. Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks looked right at home in their first game at the Fiserv Forum, cruising to a 116-82 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls. Catch up on all the best highlights:
Welcome to the @Bucks, Brook Lopez 👀 pic.twitter.com/D409HblQuv
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 4, 2018
He back.
Watch the @Bucks on the #FOXSportsApp: https://t.co/B4VeAVAsCb pic.twitter.com/2PR8MGzKGN
.@Giannis_An34 is in midseason form 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3kR6ktOlXj
.@Giannis_An34 😤 pic.twitter.com/cZyNkxOyVX
.@EBled2 beats the buzzer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BwbBmBUgEF
#Bucks' Ersan İlyasova's first half stats: 9 points and 3 rebounds in 11 minutes pic.twitter.com/4RrDrExIst
Giannis takes it coast-to-coast 👀 pic.twitter.com/u6nCOGnqfy
Four triples for @PlanetPat5 in his first game in a @Bucks uniform ✊ pic.twitter.com/9pPYndWShz
No worries, @ShabazzMuhammad is there for the PUTBACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/nLked6NiOL
🏀 is back!
Highlights from the @Bucks' preseason win over the Bulls. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/f22ZFZmfzY
