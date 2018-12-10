Twi-lights: Bucks vs. Raptors

Malcom Brogdon drained the tying and go-ahead triples to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors. Check out the highlights:

Hot start for Giannis and the @Bucks in Toronto 🔥 📺 https://t.co/JN2AAjA5yg pic.twitter.com/nSN0CYM0q8 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 9, 2018

Your daily dose of GIANNIS 👀 pic.twitter.com/gvfQ6QpRK3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 9, 2018

They don't call him Splash Mountain for nothin'#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/fXt80BeSFl — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2018

.@Bucks' Thon Maker at the half: "We have to depend on our defense first instead of our offense" pic.twitter.com/cicwp8M8Y5 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2018

The birthday boy @EBled2 gets buckets 🎂 pic.twitter.com/s16vrxJrlk — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2018

Put this man in the 3-point contest 💦 pic.twitter.com/JRA66GlOx4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 10, 2018