Twi-lights: The best from Bucks vs. 76ers

32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Just another night for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks‘ star led the way in a 123-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, helping his team improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2001-02.

 