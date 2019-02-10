Twi-lights: The best from Bucks vs. Magic

Well, that wasn’t pretty.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out due to knee soreness, the Milwaukee Bucks lost 103-83 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. But there were still a few notable highlights and interviews:

You can’t win ’em all. Even at @FiservForum. Highlights from a loss to Orlando: pic.twitter.com/TBK2POAVw3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 10, 2019

🌪 DJ SPINS 🌪 pic.twitter.com/HTV29BR1cV — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 10, 2019

Bledshow is up to 14 points as the second half begins! Tune in:

📺 @fswisconsin

📱 https://t.co/Le7UDerWru pic.twitter.com/IblLjjYlOp — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 10, 2019

PREZ SAYS NO THANK YOU SIR pic.twitter.com/Mf5sT2SbJq — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 10, 2019

🎙 Brook Lopez, mic’d up 🎙 pic.twitter.com/ZvNvZSdvP0 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 10, 2019