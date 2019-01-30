Twi-lights: The best from Bucks at Pistons

Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 115-105 win over the Detroit Pistons:

Number of back-to-back losses this season: 0️⃣ ⤵ Highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/VOtdi7F2TH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 30, 2019

⛰⛰⛰ S

P

L

A

S

H ⛰⛰⛰ pic.twitter.com/jJvaIQREm3 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 30, 2019

We go live to our @fswisconsin meteorologist @Katie_George05 for an update on the wind, uh, shield 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pfty0YR3WX — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 30, 2019

BLEDSHOW DIMES 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/RYf0kS3hjS — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 30, 2019

.@PlanetPat5 poured in 16 points in the @Bucks‘ win! He chats with @Katie_George05 about the team’s depth and, of course, gives a #SuperBowl prediction: pic.twitter.com/G38vUGUgLU — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 30, 2019

“He brings a great energy to the game.” Coach Bud on @PlanetPat5 (and more) after the @Bucks’ win in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/zILUyUf3hH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 30, 2019