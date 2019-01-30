Twi-lights: The best from Bucks at Pistons
Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 115-105 win over the Detroit Pistons:
Number of back-to-back losses this season: 0️⃣
⤵ Highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/VOtdi7F2TH
⛰⛰⛰ pic.twitter.com/jJvaIQREm3
💰 CASH 💰
DJ gets buckets. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/uYbZW16fXg
We go live to our @fswisconsin meteorologist @Katie_George05 for an update on the wind, uh, shield 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pfty0YR3WX
BLEDSHOW DIMES 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/RYf0kS3hjS
High ✋ from the bench! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/BDY1yofdUk
“I’ll be taking that, thank you.”
— @EBled2 pic.twitter.com/pAHvvjgHYh
.@PlanetPat5 poured in 16 points in the @Bucks‘ win!
He chats with @Katie_George05 about the team’s depth and, of course, gives a #SuperBowl prediction: pic.twitter.com/G38vUGUgLU
“He brings a great energy to the game.”
Coach Bud on @PlanetPat5 (and more) after the @Bucks’ win in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/zILUyUf3hH
For the first time in franchise history, the @Bucks have swept the season series against Detroit. #FearTheDeer@Dario_Melendez with more: pic.twitter.com/74o4vBrUir
