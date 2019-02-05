Twi-lights: The best from Bucks at Nets

Big dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe putting defenders through the spin cycle and more: Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 113-94 win over Brooklyn.

Season-long road trip went like this: OKC ➡ L

DET ➡ W

TOR ➡ W

WAS ➡ W

BKN ➡ W Check out highlights from the @Bucks‘ fourth straight win! pic.twitter.com/QOq6zfrv5b — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019

IF YOU’RE HAVING GIANNIS PROBLEMS I FEEL BAD FOR YOU SON! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/05qOHpUefc — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019

Brook’s got the jokes tonight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4AXZp3VRu9 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019

Wow there are two Presidents at the Barclays Center tonight pic.twitter.com/SPLcJNNlGc — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019

Brook on the @Bucks going 4-1 on their season-long road trip: “I thought we were super resilient.”#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/4SPZyZ8xUv — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019