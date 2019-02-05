Twi-lights: The best from Bucks at Nets
Big dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe putting defenders through the spin cycle and more: Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 113-94 win over Brooklyn.
Season-long road trip went like this:
OKC ➡ L
DET ➡ W
TOR ➡ W
WAS ➡ W
BKN ➡ W
Check out highlights from the @Bucks‘ fourth straight win! pic.twitter.com/QOq6zfrv5b
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
Brooklyn, we go hard! #FearTheDeer
#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis#Giannis
DISH! pic.twitter.com/m4CIkbsZkl
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
IF YOU’RE HAVING GIANNIS PROBLEMS I FEEL BAD FOR YOU SON! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/05qOHpUefc
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
Brook’s got the jokes tonight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4AXZp3VRu9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
Wow there are two Presidents at the Barclays Center tonight pic.twitter.com/SPLcJNNlGc
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
😵😵😵😵@EBled2 GOT ‘EM DIZZY! pic.twitter.com/eaTH4CjHjG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
Automatic. #FearTheDeer
How does he do it?! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/fcjW0jLPqI
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
🎣🎣🎣 pic.twitter.com/7KGDZnHj9s
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
DON’T SLEEP ON @PlanetPat5! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/KaLZpd1vZH
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
Brook on the @Bucks going 4-1 on their season-long road trip: “I thought we were super resilient.”#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/4SPZyZ8xUv
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
Coach Bud: “The guys dug down, and they were really good.” #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/nUWKrhIpZ3
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019
Another night, another win by a double-digit margin for the @Bucks. #BucksFastbreak@Dario_Melendez with more: pic.twitter.com/gXsvEfkvdY
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) February 5, 2019