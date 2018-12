Twi-lights: The best from Bucks at Celtics

Catch up on the best highlights, tweets and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 120-107 win over Boston on Friday night:

Six @Bucks finished in double figures during a win at TD Garden! #FearTheDeer Full highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/PIeqXEfZUb — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2018

Life comes at you fast @celtics pic.twitter.com/YGht3Hl837 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2018

The @Bucks were down 10-1 and now lead by double digits. But don’t call it a comeback. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Kk3F8Md37T — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2018

Them: Boston & Toronto are the favorites to win the East. Us: pic.twitter.com/mfb1l5b2OB — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2018

Coach Bud loved what he saw from Tony Snell & @ThonMaker14 in a win over Boston. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/5GoMXpU1Sj — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2018