Twi-lights: Giannis continues to make history

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to impress and prove he’s the early-season candidate for MVP, scoring 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the Bucks win over the Atlanta Hawks. He went 14 for 21 from the field to help Milwaukee win its third game in its last four contests.

The Greek Freak began the game with 175 points, 53 rebounds and 28 assists, which is the best start by a player in NBA history through his first five games.

The Bucks hit nine 3-pointers in the first half and finished with a season-high (13).

Catch up on the best highlights from the win:

