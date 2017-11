Twi-lights: Bucks at Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks may have fallen 105-96 to the Detroit Pistons, but there were still plenty of big plays to go around.

Check out all the highlights from the game, as well as a postgame interview with head coach Jason Kidd.

John Henson with an absolute dime and Giannis with the finish! Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/w8xMOnTmUl pic.twitter.com/jE02uxFxy2 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 3, 2017

Tony Snell knocks down the triple and the #Bucks take the lead! Tune in on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/w8xMOnTmUl pic.twitter.com/Qr2FYTDYuB — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 3, 2017

Middleton drains the three as time expires Tune in for the second half: #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/w8xMOnTmUl pic.twitter.com/AXeonijLkJ — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 4, 2017