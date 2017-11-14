Twi-lights: Giannis’ vicious chase down block

Another night, another explosive play by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He led the team in scoring in Monday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies, finishing with 27 points, but his best play of the night came on defense.

In the first half, Memphis’ JaMychal Green went in for a layup but Antetokounmpo had other plans, chasing him down from half court and swatting the ball in the other direction.

Check out the best highlights from the win: