Brewers recall Travis Shaw from Triple-A

Travis Shaw has hit his way back to the majors.

The Milwaukee Brewers recalled Shaw on Friday, almost a month after his last major-league at-bat.

Shaw, 29, was hitting just .164 with six home runs in 57 games when he was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio in favor of star prospect Keston Hiura.

Hiura, 22, has been a force in his second stint with the Brewers, and is hitting .469/.519/.898 since the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, Shaw rediscovered his swing in San Antonio, hitting .248/.415/.552 with 10 home runs in 35 games. In 18 July games, Shaw is is batting .316/.494/.754 with eight homers.

It’s unclear where Shaw fits into the Brewers’ crowded infield.

Mike Moustakas was selected for the All-Star Game as a second baseman and has split time between second and third this season, while Hiura has started at second in 38 of his 40 games for the Brewers.

The Brewers open a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Friday night. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin at 7 p.m.