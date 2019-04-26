Good news for Travis Shaw as Brewers set to take on Mets

Travis Shaw has shown signs of coming out of his early slump.

In Milwaukee’s recent three-game series in St. Louis, the Brewers third baseman was 4 for 12 (.333) with three home runs and six RBI.

Here’s more good news for Shaw: Milwaukee next takes on the New York Mets.

Shaw has played against the Mets 16 times in his career, owning a slash line of .345/.415/.603. That 1.019 OPS is sixth-best vs. the Mets for active players (min. 65 at-bats). In fact, he’s just one of six players to own a career OPS of 1.000 or higher against New York.

Even more good news. Against Friday’s scheduled starter, Jacob deGrom, Shaw is 3 for 7 (.429) with a double and two walks (.556 on-base percentage, .571 slugging percentage).

Things might just be turning around for Shaw after all.

Other notes:

— Since 2017, the Brewers are 9-5 against the Mets, averaging 6.1 runs per game.

— New York is averaging 5.33 runs per game this season, but also allowing 5.83 runs. The combined 11.16 runs per game is third-most among MLB teams.

— Over his career, Chase Anderson has held left-handers to a .224 batting average. Among active right-handed pitchers who have mad e at least 100 career starts, Anderson is tied for fourth with that mark, behind just former Brewers pitcher Marco Estrada (.217), now with Oakland, Houston’s Justin Verlander (.223) and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (.223).

Statistics courtesy Sportradar and baseball-reference.com