Brewers send down Shaw, recall Perez

Travis Shaw has been sent back to Triple-A San Antonio by the Milwaukee Brewers, who recalled Hernan Perez from the same club.

With Mike Moustakas playing third base and Eric Thames at first — both of whom, like Shaw are left-handed — and Keston Hiura taking over second base, there wasn’t room for Shaw, who is batting just .162 with six homers this season, in the lineup.

Shaw was optioned to Triple-A on June 28 and brought back to Milwaukee on July 26. While he hit well in San Antonio, hitting .316 with eight home runs in 18 July games, his playing time with the Brewers was limited and he was just 2-for-14 with both of his hits coming Aug. 4 against the Cubs.

Perez was optioned to San Antonio on July 3. In 27 games with the Missions, he hit .290/.372/.523 with five home runs while appearing at first base, second base, shortstop and left field.

With the Brewers this season, Perez played in 59 games and batted .235/.277/.383 and manned every position on the diamond except catcher and center field.

In addition, pitcher Burch Smith was designated for assignment as Perez had to be added back to the 40-man roster.

Milwaukee opens a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Friday at 7 p.m. All the contests this weekend can be seen on FOX Sports Wisconsin or the FOX Sports Go app.