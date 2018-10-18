Twi-lights: The best of Bucks at Hornets
Basketball is officially back!
Check out the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening win over the Charlotte Hornets:
The @Bucks 2018-19 season if officially underway with an AND-1 by Brook Lopez!
Watch on the #FOXSportsApp: https://t.co/s1lEVS6EA1
Lopez showing off the handles 👀 pic.twitter.com/m544WjrPbI
Giannis finds Henson 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZVM8lmI0EE
Game-high 6 assists for Giannis 👀 pic.twitter.com/KoWeJO03Gv
Welcome to the league, DiVincenzo pic.twitter.com/r9ZaSKKTpL
Donte DiVincenzo had 8 points in the first half for the @Bucks: “We have to make it tough on them” pic.twitter.com/sKaEdVhqAb
Three defenders can’t stop @Khris22m 💪 pic.twitter.com/xlKiTVvWUq
CLEAR THE LANE 😤 pic.twitter.com/UOmdXlt6an
Middleton goes to work and the @Bucks reclaim the lead 💪
Watch on the #FOXSportsApp: https://t.co/s1lEVS6EA1
.@EBled2 turns on the jets 💨 pic.twitter.com/k44hMIllh8
Highlights from the @Bucks‘ season-opening win over the Hornets ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/buQq8oktR0
