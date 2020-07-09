Top prospects among 12 additions to Brewers’ 60-man roster
Three former top picks were among 12 players added to Milwaukee’s 60-man roster, with all being assigned to the Brewers’ alternate camp in Appleton, Wis.
Headlining the group are outfielder Corey Ray (first-round pick in 2016), left-handed pitcher Ethan Small (first-round pick in 2019) and shortstop Brice Turang (first-round pick in 2018).
In addition to those three, the following were also added:
Left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews
Right-handed pitcher Phil Bickford
Outfielder Thomas Dillard
Catcher Mario Feliciano
Right-handed pitcher Dylan File
Right-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly
Outfielder Tristan Lutz
Left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo
Right-handed pitcher Trey Supak
The Brewers’ roster currently stands at 58 players, meaning two more could be added, perhaps first-round pick Garrett Mitchell, who signed Wednesday.