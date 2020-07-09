Top prospects among 12 additions to Brewers’ 60-man roster

Three former top picks were among 12 players added to Milwaukee’s 60-man roster, with all being assigned to the Brewers’ alternate camp in Appleton, Wis.

Headlining the group are outfielder Corey Ray (first-round pick in 2016), left-handed pitcher Ethan Small (first-round pick in 2019) and shortstop Brice Turang (first-round pick in 2018).

In addition to those three, the following were also added:

Left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews

Right-handed pitcher Phil Bickford

Outfielder Thomas Dillard

Catcher Mario Feliciano

Right-handed pitcher Dylan File

Right-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly

Outfielder Tristan Lutz

Left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo

Right-handed pitcher Trey Supak

The Brewers’ roster currently stands at 58 players, meaning two more could be added, perhaps first-round pick Garrett Mitchell, who signed Wednesday.