Badgers linebacker Edwards gets first-team All-Big Ten nod

In a tough year for the Wisconsin Badgers, linebacker T.J. Edwards once again stood out.

Edwards’ play did not go unnoticed. Tuesday he was named to the All-Big Ten defensive team in voting by the media and to the second team by the coaches.

The senior linebacker led the Badgers, and was tied for fifth in the Big Ten, with 104 tackles. He also had 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two passes broken up.

Senior safety D’Cota Dixon was a unanimous third-team pick. Injuries limited Dixon to nine games this season but he was still fifth on Wisconsin in tackles with 43. He also had 3 PBU, 2.5 TFL and a forced fumble.

Senior linebackers Ryan Connelly and Andrew Van Ginkel were tabbed to the third team by the coaches and were honorable mention picks by the media.

Senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone was an honorable mention special teams selection by the coaches.

The offensive awards will be announced Wednesday.