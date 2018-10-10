Frazier forces overtime, but Bucks fall to Thunder in preseason game

Milwaukee’s Tim Frazier made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, but the Bucks fell to the Thunder 119-115 in a preseason matchup.

Deonte Burton had 16 points for the Thunder, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime. Paul George played only the first half and finished with a game-high 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Christian Wood had 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 15 rebounds for the Bucks while Tyler Zeller added 17 points.

BUCKS: Rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo, who helped lead Villanova to the national championship last season, got the start for the Bucks. He missed his first four shots and finished with 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting. … Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Ersan Ilyasova were given the night off to rest.

THUNDER: Russell Westbrook did not play. … Hamidou Diallo added 19 points and Nerlens Noel had 10 rebounds. … Timothe Lewawu-Cabarrot had 10 points off the bench.

UP NEXT: Oklahoma City (3-1) visits Golden State for the regular-season opener Tuesday. Milwaukee (2-1) visits Minnesota on Friday in preseason finale.