Three AP voters have Badgers ranked in top 15

Oftentimes here in the weekly report of where Associated Press voters had Wisconsin on their top-25 ballots we’ll note how the Badgers were ranked lower than expected.

It works the other way as well, of course.

Coming off a win over Illinois — and with teams ranked ahead of the Badgers lose, such as Cincinnati and Mississippi State — Wisconsin moved up to No. 20 (jumping over unbeaten South Florida in the process) in the latest ranking.

Being ranked 20 means, unless every voter had Wisconsin ranked there (they didn’t), some voters have the Badgers higher than 20 on the ballot and some lower.

It turns out 25 voters had Wisconsin higher than 20, including three who have the Badgers as a top-15 team. Even the most ardent Badgers fan might raise one eyebrow over that.

Soren Petro, who had UW at No. 15 last week, has the Badgers at No. 13. Among the teams Petro has Wisconsin ranked higher than are West Virginia (15), Washington State (16) and UCF (18).

In addition, Chris Solari has Wisconsin at No. 14, up two spots from last week, and Mike Barber jumped the Badgers five spots to No. 15.

The number of voters who don’t have Wisconsin on their ballot is down to four from 21 last week. Jon Wilner, who didn’t have UW on his ballot last week, moved the Badgers all the way up to No. 17.

Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 8:

Voter Week 9 Week 8 Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 13 15 Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press 14 16 Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch 15 20 Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports 16 19 Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 16 16 Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette 17 19 John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal 17 21 Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 17 n/a Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 17 20 Matt Brown, The Athletic 17 21 Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman 18 18 Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 18 23 Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer 18 19 Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40 18 19 Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 18 19 Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville 18 18 Brian Howell, Daily Camera 19 21 Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 19 19 Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 19 22 Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group 19 19 Jonny Miller, WBZ Radio 19 20 Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 19 20 Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 19 23 Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 19 19 Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal 19 n/a Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group 20 20 Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 20 19 Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 20 22 David Briggs, Toledo Blade 20 24 John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 20 n/a Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 20 20 Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 20 20 Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 20 n/a Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 20 20 Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 20 25 Scott Rabalais, The Advocate 20 22 Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 20 n/a Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 21 20 Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal 21 n/a Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 21 n/a Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 21 20 Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise 21 n/a Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 21 23 Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News 22 n/a Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 22 20 Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 22 n/a Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 22 23 Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 22 n/a Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 22 22 Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel 23 n/a Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal 23 25 Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer 23 n/a Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 23 n/a Sean Manning, The Dominion Post 24 n/a Adam Jude, Seattle Times 25 23 Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network 25 n/a Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 25 n/a Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union n/a n/a Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle n/a n/a Rece Davis, ESPN n/a n/a Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City n/a n/a

