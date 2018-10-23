Three AP voters have Badgers ranked in top 15
Oftentimes here in the weekly report of where Associated Press voters had Wisconsin on their top-25 ballots we’ll note how the Badgers were ranked lower than expected.
It works the other way as well, of course.
Coming off a win over Illinois — and with teams ranked ahead of the Badgers lose, such as Cincinnati and Mississippi State — Wisconsin moved up to No. 20 (jumping over unbeaten South Florida in the process) in the latest ranking.
Being ranked 20 means, unless every voter had Wisconsin ranked there (they didn’t), some voters have the Badgers higher than 20 on the ballot and some lower.
It turns out 25 voters had Wisconsin higher than 20, including three who have the Badgers as a top-15 team. Even the most ardent Badgers fan might raise one eyebrow over that.
Soren Petro, who had UW at No. 15 last week, has the Badgers at No. 13. Among the teams Petro has Wisconsin ranked higher than are West Virginia (15), Washington State (16) and UCF (18).
In addition, Chris Solari has Wisconsin at No. 14, up two spots from last week, and Mike Barber jumped the Badgers five spots to No. 15.
The number of voters who don’t have Wisconsin on their ballot is down to four from 21 last week. Jon Wilner, who didn’t have UW on his ballot last week, moved the Badgers all the way up to No. 17.
Here’s the complete rankings from this week with a comparison to the voting from Week 8:
|Voter
|Week 9
|Week 8
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|13
|15
|Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
|14
|16
|Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch
|15
|20
|Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports
|16
|19
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|16
|16
|Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
|17
|19
|John Bednarowski, Marietta Daily Journal
|17
|21
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|17
|n/a
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|17
|20
|Matt Brown, The Athletic
|17
|21
|Dave Southorn, Idaho Statesman
|18
|18
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|18
|23
|Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer
|18
|19
|Rachel Richlinski, WLBT/FOX 40
|18
|19
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|18
|19
|Steve Layman, WTVF-TV Nashville
|18
|18
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|19
|21
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|19
|19
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|19
|22
|Joey Kaufman, Southern Cal News Group
|19
|19
|Jonny Miller, WBZ Radio
|19
|20
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|19
|20
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|19
|23
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|19
|19
|Steve Virgen, Albuquerque Journal
|19
|n/a
|Aaron McMann, Mlive Media Group
|20
|20
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|20
|19
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|20
|22
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|20
|24
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|20
|n/a
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|20
|20
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|20
|20
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|20
|n/a
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|20
|20
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|20
|25
|Scott Rabalais, The Advocate
|20
|22
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|20
|n/a
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|21
|20
|Don Williams, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
|21
|n/a
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|21
|n/a
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|21
|20
|Jim Alexander, The Press Enterprise
|21
|n/a
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|21
|23
|Ben Jones, Tuscaloosa News
|22
|n/a
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|22
|20
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|22
|n/a
|Ferd Lewis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|22
|23
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|22
|n/a
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|22
|22
|Blake Toppmeyer, Knoxville News Sentinel
|23
|n/a
|Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
|23
|25
|Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|23
|n/a
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|23
|n/a
|Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
|24
|n/a
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|25
|23
|Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
|25
|n/a
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|25
|n/a
|Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
|n/a
|n/a
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|n/a
|n/a
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|n/a
|n/a
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|n/a
|n/a
Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns