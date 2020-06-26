The Bucks are back: NBA releases 8-game schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season will resume July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

The NBA announced the schedule for the re-opening of the league, to be played “in a bubble” at Disney World, with each of the 22 remaining teams playing eight games before the start of the playoffs.

The Bucks are a near-lock for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, owning a 6 1/2-game lead over Toronto.

Milwaukee will also face Brooklyn, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Toronto and Washington. (See full schedule details below.)

In the revamped postseason, which will consist of four rounds of all best-of-7 series, the No. 1 seed will play the winner of a play-in scenario between the eight and nine seeds (the eight seed advances with one win, the nine seed with two).

The playoffs will begin Aug. 17 with the NBA Finals ending no later than Oct. 13.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will announce its television schedule at a later date.

BUCKS SCHEDULE

Fri., July 31 – Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 2 – Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 4 – Brooklyn, 12:30 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 6 – Miami, 3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 8 – Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 10 – Toronto , 5:30 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 11 – Washington, 8 p.m.

Thu., Aug. 13 – Memphis, TBD