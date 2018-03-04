Thames doubles, homers; Brewers beat Rockies 6-5

Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon both homered for the first time for Colorado.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, who is vying for a spot in the back of the rotation, pitched three innings and allowed three runs on five hits and a walk.

Milwaukee slugger Eric Thames had a double and his first spring home run, while Brewers ace Zach Davies pitched two innings in his second start.

Davies allowed a run on two hits and a walk.

Chase Anderson, who slots in at No. 3 in Milwaukee’s rotation, followed Davies and pitched three innings. He gave up a run on four hits and a walk.