Taylor already ensconced as one of best all-time Badgers running backs

In the fourth quarter of Wisconsin’s win over Nebraska this past Saturday, Jonathan Taylor burst through the line, fought his way through two would-be tacklers then outraced everyone to the end zone for an 88-yard touchdown.

The run finished off yet another great game for Taylor, who had 221 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

It was just Taylor’s 19th game at Wisconsin and his 15th rushing for 100+ yards — including all five games this year despite being the focal point of defenses — tying him for 12th-most 100-yard games in Badgers history. He could easily reach the top-five (P.J. Hill, 20) by the end of the season.

Taylor has also eclipsed 200 yards in five games. Only two other Badgers have more 200-yard efforts — Melvin Gordon (7) and Ron Dayne (14).

On Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards list, Taylor is already 13th … and climbing. If he can gain 1,000 more yards this season, he’d move into seventh on UW’s all-time rushing list and be approximately 1,300 yards behind Montee Ball for second place. Seeing as how the Badgers will have at least eight more games and possibly nine, Taylor could easily eclipse 1,000 yards. If (when) he rushes for 1,184 yards, he’ll be just the sixth Wisconsin back to rush for 4,000 yards, joining Dayne, Ball, Gordon, Anthony Davis and James White.

Reaching Dayne’s record of 7,125 is likely a pipedream in this day and age (Taylor can turn pro after his junior year), on his current pace there’s also little doubt he’d break it.

Taylor is averaging 6.6 yards per carry, which is second in school history only to Gordon’s other-worldly 7.8 average (min. 100 carries).

Taylor also has 21 rushing touchdowns, which is 16th in Wisconsin history. He needs just five more to be all alone in 11th.

And, again, he’s played in just 19 games and can’t leave for the NFL until being in college for three years.

So make sure you have a lot of erasers handy because Taylor is going to keep re-writing his name in the Badgers record book.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers after the first five games:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN



Travian Blaylock, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: FR

Nebraskas: Did not play

Season totals: No tackles, 1 FR

Donte Burton, CB

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)

Aron Cruickshank, WR

Western Kentucky: 1 kick return, 30 yards

New Mexico: 1 rush, 11 yards; 2 kick returns, 32 yards

BYU: 4 kick returns, 84 yards

Iowa: 2 kick returns, 22 yards

Nebraska: 1 rush, 1 yard; 3 kick returns, 90 yards

Season totals: 2 rushes, 12 yards; 12 kick returns, 278 yards (23.2 avg.)

Isaac Guerendo, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Taj Mustapha, WR

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Cormac Sampson, TE

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Sanborn, ILB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Alexander Smith, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Bryson Williams, NT

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 tackle (solo)

Iowa: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 3 tackles (2 solo)

Rachad Wildgoose, CB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 2 tackles (2 solo)

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: 2 tackles (2 solo)

Season totals: 4 tackles (4 solo)

Have not played

A.J. Abbott, WR; Nate Carter, QB; John Chenal, FB; Boyd Dietzen, DE; Jack Eschenbach, TE; Jaylan Franklin, OLB; Michael Furtney, OL; C.J. Goetz, DE; Mike Gregoire, WR; Jacob Heyroth, ILB; Andrew Lyons, OL; Isaiah Mullens, DE; Reggie Pearson, S; Brady Schipper, WR; Conor Schlichting, P; Marty Strey, OLB; Jack Torchio, S; Nakia Watson, RB; Chase Wolf, QB

Out for season

Mason Platter, OLB

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Tyler Beach, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Logan Bruss, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jake Ferguson, TE

Western Kentucky: 4 catches, 43 yards

New Mexico: 1 catch, 4 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 61 yards

Iowa: 4 catches, 58 yards, TD

Nebraska: 4 catches, 47 yards, TD

Season totals: 16 catches, 213 yards, 2 TD

Cade Green, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Izayah Green-May, OLB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Deron Harrell, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 3 tackles (3 solo)

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Season totals: 5 tackles (3 solo)

Matt Hennigsen, DE

Western Kentucky: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), TFL

BYU: 2 tackles, QBH

Iowa: 2 tackles

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 10 tackles (2 solo), TFL, QBH

Faion Hicks, CB

Western Kentucky: Started, 3 tackles (2 solo), INT

New Mexico: Started, 1 tackle, PBU

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (4 solo), TFL

Nebraska: Started, 2 tackles

Season totals: 15 tackles (9 solo), 2 PBU, INT, TFL

Kayden Lyles, DL

Western Kentucky: Started, 2 tackles (2 solo)

New Mexico: Started, 2 tackles (1 solo), FR

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Started, 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: Started, 1 tackle

Season totals: 6 tackles (4 solo), FR

Scott Nelson, S

Western Kentucky: Started, 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU

New Mexico: Started, 4 tackles (2 solo), INT

BYU: Started, 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.5 TFL, PBU

Iowa: Started, 4 tackles (1 solo), PBU

Nebraska: Started, 5 tackles (3 solo), FF, PBU

Season totals: 25 tackles (12 solo), 5 PBU, 1.5 TFL, INT, FF

Josh Seltzner, OL

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Danny Vanden Boom, QB

Western Kentucky: Did not play

New Mexico: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 1-for-1 passing, 3 yards, TD

Aaron Vopal, DE

Western Kentucky: 1 tackle (solo)

New Mexico: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Iowa: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, FB; Alex Fenton, OL; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Tyler Mais, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Coy Wanner, TE

Out for season

Blake Smithback, OL

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Adam Bay, LS

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Iowa: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Madison Cone, CB

Western Kentucky: Played, did not record a statistic

New Mexico: 1 tackle (solo), INT, PBU

BYU: 3 tackles (3 solo)

Iowa: 1 tackle (solo)

Nebraska: 5 tackles (5 solo)

Season totals: 10 tackles (10 solo), PBU, INT

Danny Davis III, WR

Western Kentucky: Did not play (suspended)

New Mexico: Did not play (suspended)

BYU: 4 catches, 40 yards

Iowa: 1 catch, 12 yards, TD

Nebraska: 3 catches, 38 yards

Season totals: 8 catches, 90 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Western Kentucky: Started, 18 rush, 145 yards, 2 TD

New Mexico: Started, 33 rush, 253 yards, 3 TD

BYU: Started, 26 rush, 117 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Iowa: Started, 25 rush, 113 yards; 2 catches, 6 yards

Nebraska: Started, 24 rush, 221 yards, 3 TD

Season totals: 126 rush, 849 yards, 8 TD; 5 catches, 20 yards

Have not played

Jack Coan, QB

