Baker, Pelton-Byce score in Badgers’ 6-2 loss to Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Minnesota Gophers 6-2 in the opening matchup of a two-game border battle series at the Kohl Center on Friday.

Tarek Baker and Ty Pelton-Byce each scored for Wisconsin, giving the Badgers a 2-1 lead through the first seven minutes of the second period.

Minnesota went on to score three goals in the back half of the second, however, to take a 4-2 lead and tacked on two more in the third to run away with the 6-2 victory.

Jack Berry and Daniel Lebedeff combined for 21 saves on the night with Lebedeff starting the game and Berry entering in relief.