Surviving summer camp: Contenders for Brewers’ 30-man roster

Milwaukee Brewers players are gathering at Miller Park on Wednesday with the first practice set for Saturday.

The Major League Baseball season is set to begin July 23-24. At that time, teams will have to pare down their rosters to 30 players. On the 15th day of the season, the roster will be trimmed to 28 and then to 26 on the 29th day. Rosters will remain at 26 for the remainder of the season.

Teams will have taxi squads – a total of 60 players can be on the “in-season” roster – to draw from as needed.

The Brewers brought 45 players into its major-league “summer camp,” meaning they’ll need to move 15 to the taxi squad before the start of the season.

Here’s a look at all 45 players and who has a chance to stick to the opening roster.

PITCHERS

LOCKS (12)

Brett Anderson, Corbin Burnes, Alex Claudio, Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Corey Knebel, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Freddy Peralta, David Phelps, Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff

Summary: It’s hard to imagine any of these pitchers being left off the initial 30-man list. Anderson, Houser, Lindblom and Woodruff all seem likely to be part of the rotation. The question is whether manager Craig Counsell will go with a five-man staff early in the season or six or seven, as some teams have intimated they might do. We’ve seen in the past (see 2018 playoffs) how Counsell used a bullpen, so there’s a good chance he’ll stick with a five-man rotation and use the bullpen. Burns, Lauer and Peralta could fit either a starter or reliever role. Hader and Knebel will be use in late-inning and/or tough situations with Claudio, Phelps and Suter filling out the pen. Side note: The Brewers only have four left-handers on their initial 45-man roster and we’ve included all of them – Anderson, Claudio, Hader and Suter – as locks.

OTHERS: 40-MAN (5)

Ray Black: Acquired from San Francisco last season, Black has been known to hit 100 mph on the radar gun. He pitched in 15 games for the Brewers last season, allowing eight runs in 14 innings. In his brief major-league career, Black has struck out 11.7 batters per nine innings but has an ERA of 5.72 (thanks in part to too many walks, 4.3/9, and a lot of homers, 2.1/9). The 30-year-old was used for just 1 1/3 innings during spring training and might be a longshot to be on the initial roster.

J.P. Feyereisen: The Wisconsin native and UW-Stevens Point alum has yet to appear in the majors. Last season in Triple-A at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he had a 2.49 ERA, 1.109 WHIP and 13.8 K/9 in 61 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old was used for four innings in spring training allowing four hits. Another potential longshot but who could see time with the Brewers later in the season.

Bobby Wahl: Acquired in a trade with the New York Mets in January 2019, Wahl tore his ACL and missed the season, although he did pitch in the Arizona Fall League, allowing eight runs in five innings. Wahl pitched in four innings this past spring. The Brewers seemed high on him after the trade in 2019 and a spot on the team out of the gate wouldn’t be out of the question.

Devin Williams: A second-round pick in 2013, Williams made his MLB debut in 2019, appearing in 13 2/3 innings in 13 games for the Brewers. He allowed nine runs (six earned) on 18 hits, but did strike out 14. In his five spring innings, Williams gave up eight runs on eight hits and six walks with seven whiffs.

Eric Yardley: Claimed off waivers by Milwaukee in November, Yardley reached the bigs in 2019 at age 28, allowing five runs (three earned) in 11 1/2 innings. He had a 2.83 ERA and 1.162 WHIP at Triple-A El Paso. He’s never been a big strikeout pitcher or a long reliever, but the Brewers (and every team) will need innings, especially early on, so he could be in the mix. Yardley threw 4 2/3 innings in spring training giving up one run.

OTHERS: NON-ROSTER INVITES (6)

Note: Any player listed here would have to be put on the 40-man roster and another player removed

Zack Brown: After a great 2018 season in which he was named Milwaukee’s best minor-league pitcher, Brown was roasted at Triple-A San Antonio to the tune of a 5.79 ERA and 1.731 WHIP. While his home runs allowed increased (as it did for nearly everyone at that level), he also uncharacteristically walked a lot of batters (4.9/9). In six innings in spring training he allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, which might indicate he’s back on track to make his major-league debut in 2020.

Jake Faria: Picked up from Tampa Bay for Jesus Aguilar, Faria pitched in nine games for the Brewers in 2019 to the tune of a 11.42 ERA (he allowed three runs in 10 innings for the Rays). Faria was designated for assignment in January but brought back and into camp. He pitched 3 2/3 innings during the spring, allowing eight baserunners (five hits, two walks, one hit batter). Faria has pitched well in the minors over his career (3.71 ERA, 1.238 WHIP, 10.4 K/9 in 60 Triple-A games) and he made it onto the 45-man roster, so maybe there’s another chance for him down the line.

Justin Grimm: A veteran of seven major-league seasons, Grimm pitched only in Triple-A in 2019, posting a 5.23 ERA but 11.6 K/9 in 65 1/3 innings for the Dodgers and Reds organizations. His career ERA is 4.98 but he had a couple of strong seasons with the Cubs in the mid-2010s. In six spring innings he allowed just one run on one hit with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Shelby Miller: The plan for Miller had been to let him build up some innings in Triple-A, see where he’s at and perhaps recall him to Milwaukee later in the season. Obviously that’s all out the window now. In the spring, Miller said he thought he had corrected some issues — he’s also been plagued with injuries since starring for St. Louis early in his career – and in six spring innings he did allow just one run in 6 1/3 innings on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. He could be something of a wild card in 2020.

Mike Morin: A six-year MLB veteran, Morin pitched for Minnesota and Philadelphia last season, recording a 4.62 ERA in a combined 50 2/3 innings. He owns a 4.65 ERA over 224 2/3 innings. Signed as a free agent this offseason by the Brewers, he pitched 5 1/3 innings this spring, allowing two runs on three hits. Morin has good control (2.4/9 over his career), which could be a nice asset to have out of the bullpen at some point.

Drew Rasmussen: A sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Oregon State, Rasmussen has also been known to hit 100 mph. He whiffed 11.6/9 in his first year of pro ball in 2019 as he advanced through three levels. Rasmussen made it to Double-A last year, pitching in 61 of his 74 innings there, and will be 25 in July, so his MLB debut likely isn’t far off.

CATCHERS

LOCKS (2)

Omar Narvaez, Manny Pina

Summary: Narvaez, a left-handed hitter, was acquired from Seattle after Yasmani Grandal left as a free agent. Against righties last season he batted .289/.346/.490 with 20 home runs, so he figures to get the bulk of the work. The right-handed hitting Pina is considered the stronger defender of the two and batted .319/.395/.569 vs. lefties in 2019. Seems like a good platoon situation. But with an expanded roster might the Brewers choose to keep a third catcher? Each team can bring a three-player taxi squad to away games and one of those has to be a catcher. Do teams just recall a catcher at home when and if needed or keep it safe and have one on the early 30-man?

OTHERS: 40-MAN (2)

David Freitas: At 31, Freitas was a nice guy to call up with expanded rosters last September and have off the bench and as an emergency catcher. After all, he did hit .381/.461/.561 in Triple-A in 2019. Maybe he’s worth a spot in the early expanded rosters. Either way, he’s nice insurance to have around.

Jacob Nottingham: Still only 25, Nottingham has gotten a taste of the big leagues each of the past two seasons. He didn’t hit very well in Triple-A in 2019 (.231) but has shown some pop in his bat over the years. Again, a nice guy to have around just in case.

OTHERS: NON-ROSTER INVITES (0)

n/a

INFIELDERS

LOCKS (7)

Orlando Arcia, Jedd Gyorko, Keston Hiura, Brock Holt, Justin Smoak, Eric Sogard, Luis Urias

Summary: No surprise here but four of these guys – Gyorko, Holt, Sogard and Urias – have a lot of positional flexibility. Urias might not have made the opening-day roster back in March due to a wrist injury but months later he should be good to go. Smoak likely inherits the job at first base and Gyorko figures to see plenty of time at third.

OTHERS: 40-MAN (3)

Ryon Healy: It might have been a tough squeeze for Healy to have made the roster back in March but the extra spots could afford him an opportunity in July. Healy has good power (49 homers combined in 2017-18) and can play first or third (as well as designated hitter). If Counsell wants some additional corner infield flexibility and/or a right-handed bat off the bench, Healy is the guy. However, he did not have a good spring, going 4-for-23 (.174) with a pair of doubles.

Mark Mathias: An infielder, Mathias was used in the outfield some during spring training and more than acquitted himself. Yes, another player with (drum roll) positional versatility. Last season at Triple-A Columbus, Mathias hit .268/.355/.442 with 12 home runs and 13 stolen bases. This spring he was 5-for-23 (.217) with no extra-base hit and three steals. You know he’s just the kind of player Counsell loves, so don’t count him out.

Ronny Rodriguez: A true utility player who played every position but catcher, center field and pitcher in two years with Detroit, Rodriguez was claimed off waivers in December by the Brewers. He has some pop in his bat – hitting 14 homers in 294 plate appearances with the Tigers in 2019 – and, as mentioned, can play all over the diamond. Maybe he’s the team’s new Hernan Perez? Rodriguez was 4-for-19 (.211) with a home run in spring training.

OTHERS: NON-ROSTER INVITES (2)

Logan Morrison: Maybe the left-handed hitting Morrison could be kept around to be a part-time DH/first baseman/pinch hitter. He hit 38 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2017 but hit .187 with 17 homers over the past two seasons in the majors (he destroyed Triple-A pitching in 2019, batting .308 with 18 homers in 61 games). This spring he hit .300 with three homers in 33 plate appearances. The addition of a DH in the National League certainly didn’t hurt his cause.

Jace Peterson: Another super-utility player, although Peterson bats left-handed. He’s only a .240 career hitter over six major-league seasons, but he’s played every position but catcher (he pitched one inning 2018 – it did not go well) and made a good impression in the spring going 8-for-26 (.308) with three doubles.

OUTFIELDERS

LOCKS (4)

Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich

Summary: The institution of the designated hitter likely helps the Brewers solve a couple of issues: Not having Braun trying to learn a new position (first base) or try to cram four outfielder into three spots. Yelich, Cain and Garcia will make a formidable everyday outfield trio.

OTHERS: 40-MAN (1)

Ben Gamel: The left-handed hitting Gamel can play all three outfield spots but he’s no certainty to make the roster – after all, he was sent to Triple-A for brief stint in 2019. There’s extra space on the roster, it’s just how Counsell wants to use it. Several of the infielders have outfield experience as well. Gamel hit .248 with seven homers last year.

OTHERS: NON-ROSTER INVITES (1)

Keon Broxton: Back with the Brewers, Broxton has never hit for average, but he has good pop (20 homers with Milwaukee in 2017) and is fast. With the new rule of putting a runner on second base in extra innings enacted this year, his speed could play a factor as a pinch runner. Also, he’s a plus defender. We don’t expect him to be on the 30-man but he’s a nice guy to have around.