Summer League recap: Bucks 90, Pistons 63

Christian Wood led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks opened the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League with a 90-63 rout of the Detroit Pistons.

Paige, the former standout at UNLV, was 9 of 15 from the floor. He also had a game-high four blocks in the win.

Starters D.J. Wilson (17 points), Sterling Brown (14) and Travis Trice II (11) also scored in double figures, while Jordan Barnett led the Bucks with four assists.

Former University of Vermont star Trae Bell Haynes led the bench with nine points while pulling down five rebounds in just 13 minutes.

Milwaukee’s first-round pick Donte DiVincenzo sat out the game due to a right groin strain.

The Bucks are back in action Sunday, July 8 to face the Dallas Mavericks.