Stearns: A few Brewers tested positive for COVID-19 but no opt-outs

When the 2020 Major League Baseball season gets underway, the Milwaukee Brewers will be full-go.

During a Friday webinar press conference, general manager David Stearns said no Brewers players have opted out of playing this season for personal reasons.

Stearns said “a small number of individuals in our organization” have tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic. He didn’t specify the number or say whether these individuals were players, other team employees or both.

Players are set to report July 1 for testing and physicals with the first full workout to begin at Miller Park on July 4. Roughly 45 players will participate at the major-league camp.

A secondary camp will be set up in Appleton at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers facility for the other players on the 60-man available roster, which has to be turned into the league by Sunday. The list of players on the 60-man list will include “some number of young prospects who don’t have a realistic chance of performing in major leagues this year,” Stearns said.

MLB has revealed the season will begin July 23-24, although schedules have yet to be announced. The season will last 60 games with the Brewers playing 40 games against the other four teams in the NL Central with the other 20 contests against AL Central clubs.

“Sixty games is still a lot of games,” Stearns said. “We’re going to manage our roster in a way that allows us to be successful.”

Rosters will open with 30 players before being trimmed to 28 and then 26. Only players on the 60-man list are eligible to play or be traded during the 2020 season.

“Yes, it’s going to be a different season but it’s still going to be meaningful,” Stearns said. “It’s still a major-league season.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report