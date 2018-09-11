StaTuesday: Wrigley Field has been friendly confines for Brewers’ Braun

Ryan Braun went 0 for 3 in the Milwaukee Brewers’ win at Wrigley Field on Monday. Such performances are rare over Braun’s career.

Of all the stadiums in the National League’s Central Division, Braun has his best numbers at Wrigley — and that includes Miller Park.

PARK HR AVG OBP SLG OPS Wrigley Field 17 .332 .384 .565 .950 Miller Park 157 .298 .370 .540 .910 Great American Ball Park 26 .287 .355 .551 .906 PNC Park 14 .278 .355 .492 .847 Busch Stadium 9 .275 .308 .400 .708

There’s only a handful of parks he’s had better statistics, but in all of those he’s played in 34 or fewer games. Braun has played in 80 games at the Cubs’ home field.

He hasn’t had his best year in Chicago’s North side in 2018 — although he does have two home runs and a .522 slugging percentage — which continues a strange trend the past few seasons of alternating good and, well, not-as-good years (it’s hard to describe a .593 slugging percentage and .843 OPS as bad).

YEAR PA AVG OBP SLG OPS 2007 28 .385 .429 .615 1.044 2008 43 .325 .372 .500 .872 2009 35 .313 .371 .375 .746 2010 31 .571 .613 .786 1.399 2011 31 .233 .258 .400 .658 2012 33 .448 .485 .828 1.312 2013 10 .625 .700 .875 1.575 2014 27 .160 .222 .200 .422 2015 22 .333 .364 .619 .983 2016 28 .222 .250 .593 .843 2017 29 .333 .448 .750 1.198 2018 24 .217 .250 .522 .772

Add it all up, and Braun has been one of the most prolific hitters in major-league history at Wrigley Field (which has been the Cubs’ home since 1916).

Among players with at least 340 plate appearances at the park, Braun has the 18th-best OPS, with several Hall of Famers (and potential Hall of Famers) ahead of him.

(And, yes, we know on the surface .384 + .565 does not equal .950, but baseball-reference.com, where we got the numbers, apparently calculates beyond the first three decimal points even though that’s all it displays.)

PLAYER PA AVG OBP SLG OPS Willie Mays 787 .342 .413 .664 1.077 Mike Schmidt 611 .307 .396 .653 1.048 Rogers Hornsby* 1,234 .352 .440 .591 1.031 Hack Wilson* 1,999 .329 .424 .600 1.024 Albert Pujols 395 .296 .397 .607 1.005 Joey Votto 399 .318 .429 .573 1.001 Hank Aaron 782 .337 .376 .612 .988 Monte Irvin 359 .334 .403 .576 .980 Mel Ott 814 .325 .407 .567 .974 Joe Torre 487 .358 .422 .552 .974 Dave Kingman* 940 .297 .360 .608 .968 Al Oliver 428 .354 .397 .563 .960 Sammy Sosa* 3,948 .289 .365 .595 .960 Tony Perez 466 .335 .381 .577 .958 Frank Robinson 440 .310 .397 .561 .958 Bobby Bonilla 373 .306 .383 .573 .956 Barry Bonds 490 .272 .390 .564 .954 Ryan Braun 341 .332 .384 .565 .950 Willie Stargell 535 .304 .380 .570 .950 Luis Gonzalez 708 .314 .400 .548 .949

* — Played portion of career with Cubs

