StaTuesday: Wrigley Field has been friendly confines for Brewers’ Braun
Ryan Braun went 0 for 3 in the Milwaukee Brewers’ win at Wrigley Field on Monday. Such performances are rare over Braun’s career.
Of all the stadiums in the National League’s Central Division, Braun has his best numbers at Wrigley — and that includes Miller Park.
|PARK
|HR
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Wrigley Field
|17
|.332
|.384
|.565
|.950
|Miller Park
|157
|.298
|.370
|.540
|.910
|Great American Ball Park
|26
|.287
|.355
|.551
|.906
|PNC Park
|14
|.278
|.355
|.492
|.847
|Busch Stadium
|9
|.275
|.308
|.400
|.708
There’s only a handful of parks he’s had better statistics, but in all of those he’s played in 34 or fewer games. Braun has played in 80 games at the Cubs’ home field.
He hasn’t had his best year in Chicago’s North side in 2018 — although he does have two home runs and a .522 slugging percentage — which continues a strange trend the past few seasons of alternating good and, well, not-as-good years (it’s hard to describe a .593 slugging percentage and .843 OPS as bad).
|YEAR
|PA
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|2007
|28
|.385
|.429
|.615
|1.044
|2008
|43
|.325
|.372
|.500
|.872
|2009
|35
|.313
|.371
|.375
|.746
|2010
|31
|.571
|.613
|.786
|1.399
|2011
|31
|.233
|.258
|.400
|.658
|2012
|33
|.448
|.485
|.828
|1.312
|2013
|10
|.625
|.700
|.875
|1.575
|2014
|27
|.160
|.222
|.200
|.422
|2015
|22
|.333
|.364
|.619
|.983
|2016
|28
|.222
|.250
|.593
|.843
|2017
|29
|.333
|.448
|.750
|1.198
|2018
|24
|.217
|.250
|.522
|.772
Add it all up, and Braun has been one of the most prolific hitters in major-league history at Wrigley Field (which has been the Cubs’ home since 1916).
Among players with at least 340 plate appearances at the park, Braun has the 18th-best OPS, with several Hall of Famers (and potential Hall of Famers) ahead of him.
(And, yes, we know on the surface .384 + .565 does not equal .950, but baseball-reference.com, where we got the numbers, apparently calculates beyond the first three decimal points even though that’s all it displays.)
|PLAYER
|PA
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Willie Mays
|787
|.342
|.413
|.664
|1.077
|Mike Schmidt
|611
|.307
|.396
|.653
|1.048
|Rogers Hornsby*
|1,234
|.352
|.440
|.591
|1.031
|Hack Wilson*
|1,999
|.329
|.424
|.600
|1.024
|Albert Pujols
|395
|.296
|.397
|.607
|1.005
|Joey Votto
|399
|.318
|.429
|.573
|1.001
|Hank Aaron
|782
|.337
|.376
|.612
|.988
|Monte Irvin
|359
|.334
|.403
|.576
|.980
|Mel Ott
|814
|.325
|.407
|.567
|.974
|Joe Torre
|487
|.358
|.422
|.552
|.974
|Dave Kingman*
|940
|.297
|.360
|.608
|.968
|Al Oliver
|428
|.354
|.397
|.563
|.960
|Sammy Sosa*
|3,948
|.289
|.365
|.595
|.960
|Tony Perez
|466
|.335
|.381
|.577
|.958
|Frank Robinson
|440
|.310
|.397
|.561
|.958
|Bobby Bonilla
|373
|.306
|.383
|.573
|.956
|Barry Bonds
|490
|.272
|.390
|.564
|.954
|Ryan Braun
|341
|.332
|.384
|.565
|.950
|Willie Stargell
|535
|.304
|.380
|.570
|.950
|Luis Gonzalez
|708
|.314
|.400
|.548
|.949
* — Played portion of career with Cubs
Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns