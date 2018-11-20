StaTuesday: MVP Hiura and the rest of the Brewers in Arizona Fall League

Meet the newest MVP in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Christian Yelich? That’s old news. We’re talking about Keston Hiura, the Brewers’ top prospect who was named MVP of the Arizona Fall League on Saturday.

Just like Yelich, his bat was both consistent and clutch, as the 22-year-old drove home the tying run in the ninth frame of the title game with an RBI single, and his Peoria Javelinas clinched a second straight AFL title with an extra-inning victory.

Hiura took home the award after topping the league in hits (31) and RBI (33), finishing fourth in doubles (6) and homers (5), all while posting the fourth-highest slugging percentage (.563). He also stole seven bases in 23 games, which is significant considering the infielder swiped 15 bases in 123 contests this summer. Hiura reached base in 17 of 23 games this fall and notched multiple hits in 11 of them.

Hiura is in good company as MVP of the AFL, joining current MLB All-Star players like Nolan Arenado (2011), Kris Bryant (2013), Gleyber Torres (2016) and 2018 NL Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuna Jr.

This kid rakes everywhere he goes.

Milwaukee had seven other players compete alongside the MVP this fall. Six joined Hiura on the Javelinas (a fall conglomerate between the Brewers, Atlanta, San Diego Padres, Seattle and Tampa Bay): pitchers Daniel Brown, Bubba Derby, Jon Olczak, Miguel Sanchez, infielder Weston Wilson and outfielder Trent Grisham.

Aaron Wilkerson, who made three appearances (one start) for the Brewers in 2018, pitched four innings for the Mesa Solar Sox.

Starring on the hill was Derby, who logged the third-most strikeouts on the team.

Hitting

Name AB R H 2B HR RBI AVG OBP SLG Keston Hiura 96 19 31 6 5 33 .323 .371 .563 Weston Wilson 48 13 18 2 2 7 .375 .455 .583 Trent Grisham 60 4 9 0 1 6 .150 .301 .233

Pitching