StaTuesday: Budenholzer’s Bucks firing 3s at record rate

If you haven’t noticed, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ offense is looking a little different this season under new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The Bucks are shooting a lot of 3s. A lot.

It’s only been three games, but Milwaukee is making 16 3-pointers per game. During the 2015-16 season, just three years ago, the Bucks were averaging 15.6 3-point attempts per game. While the 3-pointer has become more fashionable in recent years, only one team has averaged 15 or more 3s per game, last season’s Houston Rockets at 15.3. Besides the Bucks, two other teams are making that many after three games this year — Atlanta (15.3) and, of course, Houston (15.7).

Milwaukee is putting up 40.3 shots from downtown, a number also rarely seen in NBA annals. Houston attempted 40.3 3s in 2016-17 and 42.3 last season. The Rockets are the only team in league history to average 40 or more 3s per game over a regular season. The Bucks, Rockets (41.7) and Dallas Mavericks (43.3) are all hitting that mark after three games.

Last year’s Bucks set a franchise record for most 3-point attempts per contest and tied the record for 3s per game. It was just the fourth time Milwaukee had averaged 20-plus 3-pointers per game.

SEASON 3PA/G 3PM/G 2018-19 40.3 16.0 2017-18 24.7 8.8 2016-17 23.7 8.8 2009-10 22.1 7.9 2012-13 20.4 7.3

This season, 11 Bucks have attempted at least one 3-pointer, led by Khris Middleton‘s 23 (7.7 per game); he’s also making a ridiculous 65.2 percent of those, picking up right where he left off in last year’s playoffs.

Seven Milwaukee players have attempted at least 10 3-pointers after three games.

PLAYER 3PM 3PA Khris Middleton 15 23 Brook Lopez 6 18 Eric Bledsoe 7 17 Malcolm Brogdon 5 15 Giannis Antetokounmpo 1 13 Donte DiVincenzio 3 10 Tony Snell 3 10 Ersan Ilyasova 3 8 John Henson 2 5 Christian Wood 1 1 Pat Connaughton 0 1

Now, here comes the real amazing part and statistic. Attempts per game is one way to look at how the Bucks have increased their 3-point shooting. But the real proof comes when you see the percentage of shots Milwaukee takes that come from long range.

The Bucks have attempted 274 field goals in three games. Of those 121 — or 44.1 percent — have been 3-point attempts.

Discounting Christian Wood and Pat Connaughton, who have attempted just one 3 each, of the other nine players to attempt a 3-pointer all but one — Ersan Ilyasova — have increased the percentage of 3-pointers they’ve taken. And eight of those by double-digit percentage points — even Tony Snell, who shot a 3 on 63.1 percent of his shots last season. The biggest increase is by John Henson, who entered this season with one 3-pointer on 13 attempts. He’s already 2 for 5 this season.

Here’s the list of percentage of 3-pointers taken this season compared to last (note: Ilyasova and Brook Lopez were on different teams and Donte DiVincenzio was at Villanova):

PLAYER 2018-19 2017-18 Khris Middleton 53.5 32.0 Brook Lopez 66.7 41.0 Eric Bledsoe 51.5 36.6 Malcolm Brogdon 55.6 32.0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 17.8 10.0 Donte DiVincenzio 71.4 n/a Tony Snell 76.9 63.1 Ersan Ilyasova 38.1 39.2 John Henson 29.4 0.1

Will Milwaukee be able to sustain this pace? History says it’s unlikely, but you at least have to give the Bucks a shooter’s chance because, well, yeah, they’re going to keep on shooting.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns